WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they say discharged a firearm into the air during a bar fight on North Main Street Friday night.

Joshua O’Connor, 26, of South Welles Street, Wilkes-Barre, told officers he fired the handgun after “bikers” struck and knocked out his friend outside Vesuvio’s Bar, according to court records.

O’Connor was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on charges of recklessly endangering another person and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the bar on a report of a fight and shots fired at about 11:22 p.m.

O’Connor and several other men were detained and searched. Prior to being Terry Frisked, O’Connor told an officer he had “weed” in his pocket.

Three .380 rounds were found in the roadway and two spent shell casings were found in the roadway.

Video surveillance showed O’Connor discharging a firearm into the air, the complaint says.

O’Connor, who police said was cooperative, claimed he was asked to leave the bar due to a disagreement with some “bikers” inside.

O’Connor said he left when one of his friends was struck and knocked out. O’Connor claimed he ran to his vehicle and retrieved a Smith and Wesson .380-caliber handgun he fired twice in the air because he was scared a “bikers” were fighting with his friends, the complaint says.

Police retrieved the firearm from the glove box of O’Connor’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.