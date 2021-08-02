🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — Borough police arrested a man from Kingston after he entered a house and held a firearm to a woman’s head early Sunday morning.

Samuel Baez Jr., 44, of West Market Street, was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and other offenses after he entered the residence on Summit Street and awakened a woman who was sleeping with a firearm, according to court records.

Baez demanded to know the location of the woman’s daughter and threatened to blow her head off, court records say.

Police in court records say Baez was observed through a window hiding a firearm in a bread box in the kitchen. Baez struggled with the officer prior to being handcuffed, court records say.

The incident began when the woman’s daughter told police she was with Baez earlier in Wilkes-Barre. The daughter claimed Baez began to yell at her and she left him, calling her mother asking if she could stay the night.

As the daughter was walking toward Edwardsville, she received a phone call from her mother indicating Baez was holding a firearm to her head.

The mother told police she was awakened with Baez standing over her with a firearm aimed at her head yelling, “Where is your daughter. You better call her and get her here or I will blow your head off,” court records say.

Baez then allegedly placed the gun to the mother’s leg warning her not to yell or scream or he would blow her leg off.

Baez forced the woman to the kitchen to wait for the daughter who, in return, called 911.

When an officer arrived, he spotted Baez through a window hiding a firearm inside a bread box.

Baez exited the house yelling at the officer, “(Expletive) off officer, I am not giving no pig any information,” court records say.

Baez was handcuffed after a brief struggle with the officer.

As the officer was transporting Baez to the borough’s police department, he began to bang his head off the plastic divider. After he was placed inside a holding cell, Baez continued to bang his head off the walls, court records say.

Baez was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he yelled at hospital staff and refused treatment.

He was taken back to the police department where he continued to yell and fight with officers, court records say.

Baez was also charged with criminal trespass, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, burglary and three counts of simple assault. He was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township who jailed him at the county correctional facility without bail.