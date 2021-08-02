🔊 Listen to this

WEST WYOMING — In custody on allegations she stole a vehicle from an auto repair garage, a woman offered to perform a sex act on the investigating officer to make the charges go away.

The alleged offer of a lewd act resulted in a bribery charge being added by West Wyoming police against Jacqueline Joseph, 27, who was accused of stealing a Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck from Car Care Central early Monday morning.

Joseph, of Miller Street, Luzerne, allegedly told police she stole the vehicle because she, “Wanted the rush to steal a car.”

She was arrested when she returned the vehicle to the garage.

According to the criminal complaint:

Plains Township police received a report a woman, identified as Joseph, was peeking into vehicles at Green Valley Landscaping. Joseph sped away in a Chevrolet S10 that was tracked to its owner on Shoemaker Avenue in West Wyoming.

The vehicle owner told police he dropped off his Chevrolet at the garage for new brakes.

When an officer went to Car Care Central, the truck was discovered missing.

Later, police returned to Car Care Central when Joseph returned the Chevrolet telling an officer, “It was the right thing to do,” the complaint says.

As the officer transported Joseph to the police department, she told the officer to turn into an alley and offered to perform a lewd sex act to make the charges go away, according to the complaint.

Joseph was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston on charges of theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, loitering and prowling at night and bribery. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.