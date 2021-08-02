🔊 Listen to this

Two revitalization projects in Luzerne County were among the 41 statewide to receive a share of the $5 million in funding under the Keystone Communities program.

The funding announced Monday by Gov. Tom Wolf will be used for blight reduction, building renovations, playground construction and facade improvements and downtown and storefront enhancements.

Locally the funds were awarded to:

• The Diamond City Partnership in Wilkes-Barre, $15,500 for the West Market Street Gateway planning grant.

• The Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress, $50,000 for its facade program.

“The Keystone Communities Program helps Pennsylvania’s towns and cities enhance their quality of life to the benefit of residents, visitors, and businesses alike,” Wolf said in a press release. “The program is flexible enough to serve the needs of any municipality—whether they’re aiming to improve their downtown, rehabilitate buildings, or create new housing or community gathering spaces.”

The Keystone Communities Program, administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, provides funding for community and economic development such as facade grants, accessible housing, planning. Local governments, redevelopment and housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, as well as business, neighborhood and downtown improvement districts are eligible for the grants.

“At DCED, we often say that Pennsylvania is the best place to live, work, and play, and the Keystone Communities funding approved today will help ensure that adage holds true for years to come,” DCED Secretary Dennis Davin said. “Continued investments in our communities is so critical to the health and vibrancy of our commonwealth, and we look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”