Signs along the side of the library direct patrons to the rear entrance to the library’s reading room.

The Osterhout’s reading room was filled with 30 different stations filled with books, including a table of science-fiction paperbacks.

WILKES-BARRE — Avid readers had the chance to find hidden literary treasures at bargain prices as the Friends of the Osterhout Free Library kicked off their annual book sale on Monday in the library’s reading room.

After a year in which the Friends had to hold miniature drive-thru book sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday’s sale resembled somewhat of a return to the library’s typical book sale environment, although the pandemic still necessitated some changes.

“This is a smaller version of our tent sale,” said Barbara Ambrose, one of the members of the Friends of the Osterhout volunteer organization. “We still weren’t able to do the sale as big as we typically would, so we moved it in here.”

Ambrose and her team could be seen in a variety of roles Monday, whether it be helping point customers in the right direction, checking them out at the end of their trip or even restocking the shelves as books came off them.

“We’re constantly refilling the shelves, not just at the end of the day but during the day, as well,” Ambrose said.

The Osterhout’s reading room was filled with books, spanning multiple genres, eras and authors. There was something for everyone — a table packed with science-fiction paperbacks, shelves containing the works of popular authors like Stephen King and Danielle Steel and even a cart promoting books about local and state history.

While Monday marked the first day of the week-long sale, Ambrose said that they had gotten off to a fast start even in just the first few hours of the sale.

“We had so many people coming through today,” she said. “It’s so good to see.”

Around the room, a number of prospective shoppers scanned the shelves looking for something that might catch their eye. Some customers knew what they were looking for right from the start; others took a more broad approach, wandering the aisles until something jumped out.

For Swoyersville’s Patti Opsitos, Monday marked her first time at the Friends of the Osterhout book sale.

“I’m here with my sister. I never came to this before,” Opsitos said. “It’s good to see people off their phones and into books.”

Opsitos, who works at First Hospital in Kingston, had a small stacks of books in her bag on the way out of the library, and she said that she often brought books into work with her for her patients to read.

Elsewhere in the room, John Gaydosh was taking a look at the Pennsylvania collection, with a pair of books already under his arm.

“I’m looking for sports books, primarily,” said Gaydosh, a Hanover Township resident. “I don’t come here too often but I do come to the book sale every year.”

For those who may not have been able to find their next read, Ambrose pointed out that there was no need to worry — the sale would be going on all week.

“If you missed something today, you could come back tomorrow and find it,” she said. “Saturday’s our ‘bag day’ — $5 gets you a bag, and you get as many books as you could fit.”

The sale continues from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, the aforementioned “bag day.”

Ambrose pointed out that the drive-thru sales of last year, while still a big help toward raising funds for the library, couldn’t quite capture the spirit of the book sale.

“In here, you could choose what you want, you could browse at your own pace,” Ambrose said.

“You never know what you might find.”