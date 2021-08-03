Councilman will attend meetings virtually until requirement is removed

WILKES-BARRE – Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo announced on Monday that all visitors to county buildings will be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, and at least one member of County Council has made it clear he will not support the mandate.

Councilman Walter Griffith informed Crocamo in an email he copied to members of the media that he will not attend meetings in person “until this ridiculous mandate is removed and people are permitted to come to their house ‘the courthouse’ freely and make their own decisions to wear a mask.”

“Please be advised that I am refusing to be mandated to wear a mask by the Acting County Manager,” Griffith writes in the email. “Please also advise if Chairman McGinley will not be permitted to be in the Clerk of Council office without a mask.

“I believe the vaccine works and I was also vaccinated for COVID-19 with the understanding that it protects me and others from getting COVID-19.”

While the vaccines have been reported to be highly effective, it is still possible to contract the virus and pass it on to others even when vaccinated.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced he has tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated. Although he is suffering mild symptoms, Graham told the Associated Press that he was “very glad” he received the vaccine.

Crocamo issued the mandate Monday afternoon in a post on the county’s Facebook page and in an email to department heads and the media.

“In light of the Center for Disease Control’s designation of the Level of Transmission in Luzerne County as SUBSTANTIAL and to provide critical protections for the workers needed to run and operate Luzerne County government, beginning August 3, 2021, all County employees and all visitors to the Luzerne County Courthouse or County buildings must wear a face mask or face covering while on the premises or you will be denied entry and access,” the email reads. “Acceptable forms of face coverings, specifically covering the nose and mouth areas, include cloth coverings, scarfs, or bandannas.”

The number of cases and the infection rate in Luzerne County has been rising for the past few weeks.

The average number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the county for the previous 14 days has risen to 91 as of Monday. The county low was 20 on July 24, 2020, and July 14, 2021. The state Department of Health reported 26 new cases of coronavirus in the county on Monday and 913 in the state. Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,748 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,121 cases and 321 deaths.

Griffith also linked the mandate for county buildings to unrelated issues, complaining about the border crisis and campaigning being done by council members.

“The government has a double standard at the CDC where it wants us to wear a mask yet does not MANDATE we close the border,” the email reads. “There are several members of council that will be campaigning for election and not mandated to be masked.”