WILKES-BARRE — Due to a scheduling conflict, the Martina McBride concert, which is part of the PNC Celebrity series, scheduled for Oct. 2, at the F.M. Kirby Center, has been rescheduled for March 25, 2022.

Tickets for the previous show dates will remain valid for this performance. Refunds are available at your point of purchase.

Customers can contact the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center at 570-826-1100, or visit kirbycenter.org for more information.

— Bill O’Boyle