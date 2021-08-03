🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 34 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death and the state reported 1,442 new cases. The county death count is at 831.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,536 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,768 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,161 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Tuesday confirmed there were 1,442 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,228,961.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23–July 29 stood at 3.9% — up from 2.6% the prior week.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 2:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,667,152 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, Aug. 3.

• 5,727,429 people are fully vaccinated; with 14,038 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 12,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 563 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 110 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, there were 11 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,868 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 166,428 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,928,298 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,406 of total cases have been among health care workers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.