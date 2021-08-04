🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — At the start of Hanover Area School Board’s monthly meeting, district Superintendent Nathan Barrett confirmed the first day of school is set for Aug. 30, with teachers returning for in-service days Aug. 24, 25 and 26.

While plans can alter as the COVID-19 situation changes, the plan right now is all students in person five days a week, with all students wearing masks on the school bus and those under 12 or unvaccinated wearing masks in school as well.

That drew a rebuke at the end of the meeting from one mother whose daughter will be entering first grade after skipping kindergarten due to the pandemic. She cited studies she claimed have shown the masks get filled with bacteria and can make students sick with diseases other than the COVID-19. She also argued masks restrict breathing, alleging that’s a “form of child abuse” based on the state’s own definitions.

Barrett said he intends to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health, in an effort to protect all children. After several more exchanges the two agreed to meet and further discuss the mother’s concerns.

During the voting session, the board approved appointments to fill vacancies for this school year: Jenera Quinones and Elizabeth Koch as elementary teachers at starting salaries of $49,328 each, Miranda Dunn as a special education teacher at $49,328, Breanna Connell and Emily Hoolick as secondary English teachers at $49,328, Woodly Augustin and Alita Soulsby as guidance counselors at $60,228, Yolanda Hollock as English as Second Language teacher at $60,228, Christina Viscariello as Title I math teacher at $60,228, Michelle Mazur and Megan Casano as assistant school nurses at $32,760, and Lisa Yelland as part-time assistant school nurse at Lyndwood Elementary School at $26 per hour.

Board Member Michael Mazur abstained from voting for Michelle Mazur.