WILKES-BARRE — The developer of the former Hotel Sterling site will miss the deadline to start construction, citing the high cost of materials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Barrouk, a shareholder and project manager for H&N Investments LLC, said a they’re still committed to building a 110-room Hyatt Place Hotel and a small conference center on the downtown site.

“It’s just not possible to start by Sept. 1,” Barrouk said Tuesday.

The date was agreed upon earlier this year when, in order to clear the title for the lender working with the developer, the city removed a reverter clause in the deed that would allow it to repurchase the parcels it sold in 2018 for $600,000.

City officials met with the developer last week and were informed the project was modified and rebid because of COVID-related higher than expected costs and material delivery delays, City Administrator Charlie McCormick said in an email. Additionally, the developer has discussed increased financing with its lender that might result from the rebidding.

“Any changes in the time frame for construction would be discussed with the administration later this month. Any proposed changes to the timeline in the agreement with the developer for the construction, if proposed by the developer, will be reviewed with the City solicitor as to the legal ramifications and options,” McCormick said.

Permits for the construction also were included in the $3.1 million in revenues from projects in this year’s budget.

But Barrouk questioned whether the city would attempt to buy back the property. Hysni “Sam” Syla, a principal with H&N Investments LLC, has invested more than $1 million in the project, Barrouk said.

In addition to buying the property, H&N Investments LLC took out a $450,000 mortgage in July to pay for some of the bills, Barrouk said.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Barrouk said of their plans to build a first-class building at one of the gateways into the city.

“Nobody wants to delay doing this,” Barrouk said. “The COVID thing threw a monkey wrench into it.”

The drawings for the project initially estimated to cost $28 million are far enough along for it to begin, but it makes sense to wait and see if the pricing becomes more competitive, Barrouk said. “Once you have the cost you can go to the bank,” he added.

The project received zoning approval in June 2020. In May of this year the city Planning Commission gave conditional approval of the land development proposal submitted by H&N Investments LLC for the site at the intersection of West Market and North River streets.

The corner property has been a dirt parking lot since 2013 when the city demolished the former landmark structure it condemned as unsafe. The building had been vacant and gutted after a failed attempt by nonprofit owner CityVest to attract a developer for the structure and surrounding parcels, located in a Keystone Opportunity Zone offering state and local tax breaks through 2024.

CityVest defaulted on a $6 million Community Development from Luzerne County. The city, having spent money on the demolition and placing traffic barriers around the building, held the position of first lien and eventually took ownership from the county.