🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Despite a Luzerne County jury finding Gene Hawkins guilty in the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Lashaun Overton in Hazleton, he maintained his innocence Wednesday.

Hawkins, 51, of Hazleton, appeared before Judge Tina Polachek Gartley who sentenced him to 20-to-40 years in state prison. A jury convicted Hawkins of third-degree murder following a week long trial in June.

Hawkins apologized to Overton’s family but pledged to file an appeal that will “prove his innocence.”

Prior to being sentenced, Chief Deputy District Attorney Chester F. Dudick and Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza requested the maximum sentence of 20-to-40 years based on Hawkins’ prior criminal record and the senseless murder of Overton.

Dudick said after Hawkins stabbed Overton, “he ordered a pizza.”

Hawkins, known as “Sin,” was accused of stabbing Overton, of Brooklyn, N.Y., in the area of 21st and Grant streets on Sept. 3, 2015. Overton was standing on steps in front of an apartment building engaged in a verbal dispute before witnesses heard him yell, “machete,” and gunshots, which prompted police to respond.

An autopsy revealed Overton died from a stab wound to the chest.

Gartley reviewed Hawkins’ lengthy criminal history that involved convictions of drug trafficking, assault, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. She noted Hawkins was on state parole and was facing federal drug trafficking offenses when Overton was killed.

Hawkins’ attorneys, Edward M. Olexa and Mary V. Deady asked Gartley to sentence Hawkins to 17 years, six months to 20 years.

But after reviewing his lengthy criminal history that involved six parole violations since 1993, Gartley agreed with Dudick and Sperrazza to the 20-to-40 year prison term.