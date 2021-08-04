🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 41 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths and the state reported 1,493 new cases. The county death count is at 831.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,577 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,788 cases and 486 deaths; Monroe County has 15,191 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Wednesday confirmed there were 1,493 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,230,454.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23–July 29 stood at 3.9% — up from 2.6% the prior week.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Aug. 3:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,685,368 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, Aug. 4.

• 5,734,642 people are fully vaccinated; with 18,216 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 12,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 563 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 126 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, there were 15 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 166,720 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,934,861 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,425 of total cases have been among health care workers.