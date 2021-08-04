🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The legendary Chubby Checker will headline an incredible four act Rock and Roll/Doo Wop Spectacular on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Preforming Arts.

Promoters Joe Nardone and Jim Anderson said the show will transport the Kirby Center audience back to the wonderful era of the 1960s, reliving those amazing days through their timeless music and its connection with the audience.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. and are available online at — kirbycenter.org, or by phone at 570-826-1100, and at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Chubby Checker grew up in South Philadelphia and formed a street-corner harmony group at age 8. He learned to play piano at Settlement Music School and went to South Philadelphia High School, where he entertained classmates, including Fabian Forte, with vocal impressions of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis and Fats Domino.

After school, he worked at Produce Market, where his boss was so impressed with his customers’ enjoyment of Chubby’s singing impressions that he had him record a version of “Jingle Bells” in which he imitated popular recording stars.

His biggest hit, “The Twist,” was originally a “B” side, but Chubby tirelessly promoted it on TV, in interviews and in performances. By the summer of 1960, “The Twist” became a #1 hit, introducing the concept of couples “dancing apart to the beat” and leading to a revolution in dancing with one dance craze leading to another — the Jerk, the Hully Gully, the Boogaloo, etc. — and Chubby was at the forefront with “the Fly,” “The Pony” and “The Hucklebuck.”

Co-headlining the show are The Brooklyn Bridge. Kirby Center concert goers have been asking to see them again since they brought down the house a few years ago. The Bridge was formed by combining the Crests’ lead singer, Johnny Maestro, with the Del-Satins (Dion’s backup singers) and the horn players from the Rhythm Method. Maestro died in 2010, and Joe Esposito is the Bridge’s lead singer.

Bob Miranda, incredible lead singer and face of The Happenings, continues to wow audiences. Their 1966 and 1967 chart-topping hits “See You in September” (international #1 as well) and “I Got Rhythm” were both gold records, as was “Go Away little Girl” and “My Mammy.”

Opening the show will be the 1910 Fruitgum Company. They defined “bubble gum pop” in the 60s. Their hits included “Simon Says” (#4 US, #2 UK charts), “1,2,3 Red Light” (#5) and “Indian Giver” (#5.)