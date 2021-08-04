🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — As many as 30 residents and a number of pets have been displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building inside of the Country Club Apartments complex Wednesday evening.

No injuries were reported and everyone (pets included) had been accounted for after a fire broke out on the second floor of the building just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Back Mountain Regional fire chief Harry Vivian, fire could be seen coming through the roof of the building when crews began to arrive on scene.

“We believe that the fire may have started as a kitchen fire,” Vivian said. “It then spread laterally throughout the building.”

The Back Mountain Regional crew was aided by manpower from Kunkle, Northmoreland, Shavertown, Jackson Twp., Kingston Twp. and Trucksville, with Kingston Borough serving as the rapid intervention team.

It was this large response that Vivian credited with keeping the fire from growing out of control.

“We had a very quick knockdown, quick response time,” he said. “Our guys did a heck of a job.”

Outside the building, visible smoke damage could be observed along the walls while firefighters hosed down the interior of the building.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported and a number of pets were seen being safely carried out of the building to their owners.

There were 24 units inside of the building, and all units were believed to have sustained some damage while at least 12 of them were seriously affected, according to Vivian.

Ultimately, it was estimated that somewhere between 20-30 residents would be displaced as a result of the fire, with the power being cut to the building, as well.

The Red Cross arrived at the scene shortly before 9 p.m. to assist residents who had trouble finding a place to say; Vivian said that a number of residents were going to stay with family in the meantime.

A state fire marshal has been contacted and will be on scene Thursday morning to investigate the blaze.