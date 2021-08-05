PSU, retailers among those issuing new face-covering rules

Around the country schools, businesses and organizations are weighing whether to require masks indoors again as Delta variant infections push COVID-19 cases up once again, including here in Pennsylvania.

The reevaluation of mask policies comes after the CDC announced last week that it is recommending vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor spaces in areas where there is substantial or high transmission of the virus.

This week has brought a new round of mask announcements, with Penn State among the biggest. Here are details on some of the places where people are being required or encouraged to wear face coverings indoors.

Readers are encouraged to check with stores or other institutions before visiting — and keeping a mask handy will, of course, save time if you’re in doubt.

PSU

Penn State announced Wednesday that students, employees and faculty across all campuses — including Penn State Hazleton and Penn State Wilkes-Barre in Luzerne County — will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

“Penn State is taking this proactive measure to protect the health and safety of our campuses and help mitigate the spread of this virus within our community,” said Penn State president Eric J. Barron in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

A statement issued from Penn State Hazleton affirmed the new guidelines, and added that the masking requirement would remain in effect for at least a week, or for one week after Luzerne County returns to a moderate (yellow) level of COVID-19 transmission.

“Pennsylvania is experiencing accelerating COVID-19 case counts across the state, and as of August 4, Penn State Hazleton is in an area of substantial (orange) transmission,” reads the statement.

“The University will require all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals — faculty, staff, students and visitors — at Penn State Hazleton to wear masks indoors, including in classrooms, meeting rooms and at any indoor events.”

The new guidelines go into effect starting 8 a.m. this morning and will cover all of Penn State’s campuses except for the College of Medicine, which already has its own requirements in place.

All on-campus activities will continue as regularly scheduled with the new masking guidelines in place, and the guidelines will not affect or change the return-to-work process for faculty and staff.

The university stressed in the release that all Penn State employees and students are “strongly encouraged” to get vaccinated and to share their vaccination status with the school.

Wegmans

The Rochester, N.Y.-based chain, which has stores in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, tweeted the following guidance on Tuesday: “Effective immediately: After reviewing the updated guidance from the CDC & state & local health departments, we strongly encourage all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while shopping with us. All employees are now required to wear a mask in our stores.”

Dunkin’

The coffee and donut chain is requiring all guests to wear a face covering in its restaurants starting today. “At Dunkin’, we already require all restaurant employees to wear face masks & have updated our health & safety standards to reflect the times,” a tweet stated.

Starbucks

Starbucks “strongly recommends customers wear facial coverings while visiting our stores, regardless of vaccination status,” its website states. Additionally, starting today, all company-operated store partners are required, regardless of vaccination status, to wear facial coverings while on shift.

Home Depot

As of Monday, Home Depot began requiring “all associates, contractors and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status.”

“We’ll ask customers to wear masks while in our stores and continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one,” a news release added.

Target

Retailer Target “continues to recommend face coverings for unvaccinated team members and guests at all stores across the country,” a Tuesday statement said. “Based on the CDC’s updated guidance, we require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC. We’ll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely.”

NASCAR events

NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.

Beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International in New York, all personnel must wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas include haulers and buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites.

NASCAR said the update to its protocols was being implemented on the advice of its consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance. Masks will not be required outdoors at NASCAR events, provided individuals refrain from sustained close contact.