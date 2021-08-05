🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Both the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office and the president of the Luzerne County Community College faculty union confirmed there is a county investigation of an issue regarding the union. Neither would give additional details, though the Times Leader has learned it involves some allegedly missing union money.

LCCC Association of Higher Education President Russ Bigus said that a matter was discovered and turned over to the county DA’s office. The DA’s office confirmed the investigation. LCCC spokeswoman Lisa Nelson deferred all questions “to the LCCC Faculty Association president (Bigus) and/or PSEA (Pennsylvania State Education Association, parent union to the LCCC union).”

Bigus said PSEA’s John Holland was handling inquiries, but a person at the regional office said Holland was unavailable.

While no other details were provided, it would be common practice in cases involving financial questions to conduct a forensic audit of union books.