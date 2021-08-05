🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating a weekend accident that turned deadly.

Richard W. Mills Sr., 63, of Wilkes-Barre, died Tuesday from multiple traumatic injuries, Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken said. There was no autopsy, Hacken said Wednesday.

Mills was operating a motorized bicycle and hit a vehicle at the intersection of Mallory Place and Stanley Street, police said.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Chief Joseph Coffay said the coroner notified the department that Mills had died from injuries suffered in the accident.

Mills’ obituary appears on page 4A.

— Staff Report