WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 52 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death and the state reported 1,731 new cases. The county death count is at 832.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,629 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,812 cases and 486 deaths; Monroe County has 15,203 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 1,731 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,232,185.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23–July 29 stood at 3.9% — up from 2.6% the prior week.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 4:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 63.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,705,733 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, Aug. 5.

•5,734,642 people are fully vaccinated; with 20,365 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 13,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 624 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 141 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, there were 7 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 167,016 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,941,480 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,450 of total cases have been among health care workers.