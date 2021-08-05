🔊 Listen to this

SHICKSHINNY — A man from Bath in Northampton County was arraigned Thursday on allegations he attempted to lure a 17-year-old girl into a truck earlier this week.

Kristopher Allan Hoglund, 30, was charged after state police at Shickshinny traced the license plate of the truck, a Ford-250, to his employer in the Lehigh Valley area of Lehigh County.

State police in court records say the girl reported she was skateboarding near the Shickshinny Borough Municipal Building when a man pulled up driving a truck with a handicap ramp and handicap signs on the sides Tuesday afternoon.

The criminal complaint details what the girl reported to state police:

She claimed she was alone when a man driving a truck slowed down next to her. She described the man as a white male, with blonde or strawberry blonde curley hair, having a beard and mustache and tattoos on his arms.

The man told her he was 24-years-old and lost.

He asked her what she was doing, offered her a ride and offered her $100 to sit in his truck, asking if there was a park in the area.

He asked the girl if she was wearing underwear and pointed out she wasn’t wearing a bra.

He asked the girl if she was ever touched.

When the girl walked across Route 239, she claimed the man followed her into an alley near the municipal building where she watched him unbuckled his pants and again offered her money pleading with her to get into the truck.

He offered her $120 and $200 to the girl to get inside the truck to hang out.

The girl told state police the man told her, “He wasn’t a killer” and wasn’t going to do anything, the complaint says.

When the girl told the man a woman was watching him, he sped away.

Hoglund was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on charges of corruption of minors and luring a child into a vehicle. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.