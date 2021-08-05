🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The new Blaze Pizza restaurant at 273 Mundy St. will open on Aug. 11.

The casual dining restaurant features a build-your-own pizza concept and dine in and carry out services.

The restaurant will offer a free 11-inch pizza to anyone who downloads the Blaze Pizza app and adds the new Wilkes-Barre Township location as their favorite/preferred location between opening day and Aug 25. The free pizza reward will be accessible on the Blaze Pizza app starting Aug. 26 and redeemable through September 13.

The restaurant will have safety and sanitation guidelines in place such as, requiring masks and gloves for all team members, the availability of hand sanitizer for guests and food safety procedures validated by a third-party auditor.

Additional features include:

• Hiring of a Dining Service Leader responsible for wiping down high-touch surfaces frequently.

• Small, single-use, eco-friendly bags given to each guest to store their personal masks while dining.

• Frequent cleaning of all high-touch surfaces.