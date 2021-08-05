🔊 Listen to this

Tom and Noreen Clark, seen in this file photo, are well known to Northeastern Pennsylvania residents as longtime WNEP-TV meteorologists. Tom was the week 11 winner in our TL Cares program.

A familiar face stopped by the Times Leader this week, as former WNEP-TV meteorologist Tom Clark came by to pick up his winnings as part of the ongoing TL Cares giveaway program.

Clark, of Mountain Top, was randomly selected as the eleventh weekly winner in the program from a pool of subscribers to the paper. He and his wife Noreen Clark, herself a former WNEP-TV meteorologist with decades of experience, came to the Times Leader on Tuesday to pick up their $1,000 check.

Tom said it was an exciting feeling to hear that he’d won.

“I didn’t suspect the call; they said ‘I have good news for you,’” he said. “I said, ‘OK, good news, lay it on me…’ It’s a great feeling. I ran upstairs and told my wife and we went from there.

“Everybody gets lucky once in a while, I would think, but this takes a lot of luck,” he went on.

While extra entries are available every day in the Times Leader, subscribers are automatically entered, which is how Tom won.

“I guess it pays to subscribe,” he said with a laugh.

The couple said they are unsure of what exactly they’d be doing with the money. “The first stop is to the bank,” he said, before adding that there are always bills to be paid and places to go.

The couple chose Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania to be the recipient of a $1,000 donation; each winner in the TL Cares program gets to choose a local nonprofit to receive a donation in addition to their own winnings.

Longtime viewers of WNEP will know that Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization near and dead to the couple’s hearts, as they had long been involved with the Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser held annually at Stanton Lanes, organized in part through WNEP to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“When they asked me what charity I would like, it was a no-brainer,” he said.

Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

As part of the program, weekly winners receive $1,000 and then are able to choose an area charity or nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation from the Times Leader.