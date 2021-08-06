Hearing expected today in case

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A jury is scheduled to be selected Monday at the Luzerne County Courthouse to decide the fate of Zien Nathaniel Council, charged with an open count of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Brittney Reynolds in 2019.

But whether the jury will be seated will be known this afternoon when Council, 20, is scheduled to appear before Judge David W. Lupas, the Times Leader has learned.

Friday’s hearing was not on the court schedule as of Thursday night.

A review of Council’s court docket shows no recent filings by his defense attorneys, county public defenders Kendra Strobel and Thomas Cometa, or by prosecutors.

The last entry made on Council’s docket was March 25 when Lupas filed an order scheduling Aug. 9 for jury selection. When Lupas’ order was filed, the jury was to be picked at the Woodlands Inn and Resort in Plains Township due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, the jury will be picked at the courthouse, according to Lupas’ chambers earlier this week.

Masks are required for everyone inside the courthouse.

After a pre-trial conference held Nov. 10, Lupas gave Council’s lawyers 60 days to file pre-trial motions, which involve legal arguments usually seeking to dismiss forensic and physical evidence, limit crime scene and autopsy photographs shown to jurors, and to quash any statements made by defendants to investigators.

No pre-trial motion was filed by Council’s lawyers.

Messages for Strobel, Cometa and Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino were not returned to determine if a plea agreement is in the works due to the lack of court filings on Council’s court docket.

Reynolds, 26, was found dead inside her Matson Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, apartment by a city police officer conducting a welfare check on Dec. 20, 2019.

Investigators believe Reynolds was killed three days earlier on Dec. 17, 2019.

Witnesses told investigators Reynolds was with Council earlier that day as they patronized a tattoo studio in Kingston.

Council was arrested when investigators traced an E-Z Pass Reynolds had in her 1999 Toyota Camry he stole after she was killed, according to court records and testimony at the preliminary hearing by county Det. James Noone.

The E-Z Pass was processed at the Bear Creek Interchange at 6:43 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2019, and processed at the Mid-County Interchange near Philadelphia at 11:28 p.m. the same day.

When Council was arrested by Philadelphia police Dec. 21, he was allegedly in possession of a .380-caliber handgun that belonged to Reynolds.

Council, of Philadelphia, is also facing two theft charges for stealing Reynolds’ firearm and vehicle.