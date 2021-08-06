🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Nanticoke Municipal Authority Thursday announced it has sold the former Nanticoke Villa Personal Care Home property, located at the corner of East Main and Walnut Street, to FCLN Real Estate LLC for $150,000.

Closing occurred Thursday. The property has been vacant since the Villa closed in October 2014.

FCLN Real Estate LLC is expected to begin demotion Aug. 9. The company will construct a new commercial office building on the site immediately following demolition.

“The former Villa property is an important redevelopment project that will continue the revitalization of downtown Nanticoke supported by Mayor Kevin Coughlin, City Council, and the Nanticoke Municipal Authority,” said State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville. “Over the years, we have added healthcare assets, educational facilities, and new professional office space to Main Street, as more than 5,000 new jobs have been created in the South Valley corridor. I look forward to working with FCLN Real Estate LLC as a new partner in Nanticoke, and I appreciate their investment in our great community.”

John T. Nadolny, chairman of the Nanticoke Municipal Authority, said he has been working toward the successful sale of this property for several years.

“Our persistence has paid off,” Nadolny said. “We will never give up doing our best for the city, so that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

FCLN Real Estate LLC owners David Nockley and Frank Cawley also own Nockley Family Pharmacy in Hanover Township and Scranton and Cawley Physical Therapy & Rehab, with locations in Nanticoke, Wilkes-Barre, Kingston, Pittston, Scranton and Carbondale.

Nockley and Cawley released a statement:

“We are thrilled to be moving forward with this important project in the City of Nanticoke. Our team is excited to be a part of the positive momentum downtown.”

The Nanticoke Municipal Authority used a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Pennsylvania First (PA First) program to acquire the property from ARM 3 LLC for $825,000 in 2014.

According to the Department website, PA First grants are used to support projects that create jobs and result in substantial economic impact. Because the property was acquired with PA First grant funding, the full proceeds of the sale will be available to fund additional projects in downtown Nanticoke.