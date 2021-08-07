Former LCCF counselor, WB school director transferred to home confinement or halfway house

WILKES-BARRE — With less than a year to go on his sentence, former county corrections counselor and one-time Wilkes-Barre Area School Board President Louis Elmy was released from a federal prison in West Virginia.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said Elmy was transferred Thursday to either home confinement or a halfway house. It’s department policy not to specify an individual’s specific location, BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso said Friday.

”In this case, we can confirm Louis Elmy transferred on Aug. 5, 2021, from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Gilmer to community confinement overseen by the BOP’s Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office,” Giamusso said in a an email.

The projected release date for Elmy, 56, is May 23, 2022, Giamusso added.

Elmy pleaded guilty in July 2016 to trading his personal firearms to drug dealers to feed his addiction to crack cocaine. The late U.S. District Judge Edwin Kosik sentenced Elmy in 2017 to 72 months in prison on charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and extortion.

Federal investigators said had Elmy gone to trial, the evidence would have shown he began buying crack cocaine around 2013 through a woman who was prepared to testify against him in court.

Elmy, a nearly 30-year employee at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, also sold guns to support his habit and sawed off the barrels of two shotguns to make the firearms more attractive to a buyer.

While Elmy was supervisor of the work release program, he extorted cash and alcohol from an inmate in exchange for special treatment, federal investigators said. As part of the scheme, he created phony court orders with the signatures of judges physically cut and pasted on documents to make the paperwork appear legitimate.

In an unsuccessful run for Wilkes-Barre City Council in 2015 Elmy made a campaign promise to work with law enforcement to go after drug dealers.