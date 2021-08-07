🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee this week advanced the bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration. This landmark legislation would protect pregnant workers from workplace discrimination.

“For more than nine years, my colleagues and I have been working to make these protections a reality for the workers who need them. This markup brings the bill one step closer to becoming law,” Casey said. “Worker health and safety is non-negotiable and we need to make it a priority for everyone.”

Dr. Cassidy said the Senate is one step closer to ensuring expectant mothers have the workplace accommodations they need.

“No expectant mother should ever face barriers that prevent her from fully participating in the workplace and providing for herself and her family,” said Sen. Shaheen. “I’m very pleased this bipartisan bill, which would help prevent pregnancy discrimination and ensure expectant mothers can access reasonable workplace accommodations, cleared a key committee hurdle today. I’ve championed this bill for years, and I urge lawmakers across the aisle to support this important legislation to protect pregnant women.”

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which is closely modeled after the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), would require employers to make reasonable accommodations to allow pregnant workers to continue working safely. It will ensure that employers with 15 or more employees provide reasonable accommodations that are often low-cost or no cost, unless it would pose an undue hardship to the employer. The bill includes protections not already codified in the ADA or the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA).

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would allow pregnant workers to continue working by ensuring they can have accommodations such as additional bathroom breaks, light duty or a stool to sit on if a worker stands all day. It would prevent them from being forced out on leave or out of their jobs. The bill also prohibits employers from denying employment opportunities to women based on their need for reasonable accommodations due to childbirth or related medical conditions.

Pennsylvanians to see more plans,

insurers, and stable premiums in 2022

Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman this week announced that Pennsylvania’s insurance market expects to offer more options and greater competition than ever before based on the proposed health insurance plans for 2022.

With eight insurers planning to offer plans in the commonwealth and multiple insurers in all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties, Pennsylvanians will have more health insurance choices than ever before.

Altman also announced the 2022 requested rate filings for insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Both individual and small group rate requests would result in a modest statewide average increase. Insurers offering plans in the individual market filed rates requesting an average statewide increase of 2.0 percent. Insurers that currently sell in Pennsylvania’s small group market filed plans requesting an average statewide increase of 4.8 percent.

“Pennsylvania’s strong and competitive health insurance market is in a better position than it has ever been before, and as Pennsylvanians maneuver through the aftershocks of COVID-19, the increased affordability and plan options can provide a pathway to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to get covered,” Altman said. “With these increased choices and the continued availability of the increased financial assistance through the American Rescue Plan in 2022, there is no better time to ensure financial protection and peace of mind by securing coverage for you and your family.”

As currently filed, of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, no county will lose an on-exchange insurer and 25 counties will gain a new insurer offering coverage through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace. Specifically, 22 counties gained one insurer and three counties gained two insurers.

As filed, there will no longer be any counties with only one insurer offering coverage through Pennie in 2022, as every county in Pennsylvania will have at least two insurers offering coverage. Additionally, some counties will for the first time have six insurers offering coverage.

“Currently, nearly 330,000 Pennsylvanians are enrolled in coverage through Pennie,” continued Altman. “Due to the savings from the American Rescue Plan, 90 percent of Pennie customers are receiving financial assistance, and the amount of financial assistance available has increased by $49 million a month.”

Approximately 1.3 million Pennsylvanians are currently enrolled in coverage made available by the Affordable Care Act. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department is committed to thoroughly analyzing the requested rates to ensure they fulfill the guidelines of the department’s mission to meet the needs and standards of not being excessive, inadequate or discriminatory. Following this review, final approved rates will be made public in September.

Public comment on rate requests can be emailed to [email protected]

State’s public-private partnership

ensures safe food for Pennsylvanians

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week highlighted the partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Farmers Union, and farmers across the state to keep locally grown produce safe for consumers.

“Fresh produce is an important part of a healthy diet,” Redding said “But without farmers taking care on the farm to implement science-based controls to ensure the safety of produce, consumers are at risk for contracting food-borne illness.

“Through voluntary on-farm readiness reviews with our Bureau of Food Safety, Pennsylvania’s farmers are doing their part, taking proactive initiative, to ensure the health and safety of their product for Pennsylvanians.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about 48 million people in the United States become ill each year because of food-borne illness. Food-borne illness is a significant public health burden that is largely preventable.

Pennsylvania farmers do their part to prevent these outbreaks by implementing food safety practices on the farm. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture coordinates with the Pennsylvania Farmers Union to educate farmers on their responsibilities and requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule, offering free and voluntary On-Farm Readiness Reviews to evaluate on-farm practices and work with operators to improve the safety of produce for consumers.

On-Farm Readiness Reviews are offered to farmers as an opportunity to prepare for the FDA’s full implementation of the FSMA Produce Safety Rule. The reviews are an opportunity for farmers to problem solve with inspectors and identify opportunities to address weaknesses and strengthen food safety practices to meet requirements of the Produce Safety Rule.

The first week of August marks National Farmers Market Week and Pennsylvania is home to more than 1,000 farmers markets and on-farm markets that contribute to their communities’ health both physically and economically.

House Republicans urge Wolf to

prioritize small business recovery

As Pennsylvania’s restaurants and small businesses continue to struggle from the effects of COVID-19 economic shutdowns initiated by the Wolf administration, Pennsylvania Republicans this week urged Gov. Tom Wolf to prioritize their recovery with the $372 million pandemic response discretionary account his office received as part of the FY 2021-22 state budget.

In a co-sponsorship memo circulated Monday, Reps. Jason Ortitay (R-Washington/Allegheny) and Todd Polinchock (R-Bucks) called on Wolf to use the $372 million in the discretionary account to create two open and competitive grant programs designed to help struggling small businesses and create a fund dedicated to increasing Pennsylvania’s vaccine awareness and deployment.

“The top 5% of federal restaurant relief fund awardees received 40% of the money and only one-third of Pennsylvania restaurants that applied got any,” Ortitay said. “That’s horrendous. The recent state budget provided the Wolf administration the resources needed to help struggling employers and the governor should make increased funding available.”

According to the lawmakers, $150 million of the governor’s discretionary funds would be dedicated to a Small Restaurant Pandemic Relief Fund and $150 million would be dedicated to a Pennsylvania Small Employer Pandemic Relief Fund; and finally $20 million would create a Vaccination Awareness Fund. The remaining $52 million would be available for the governor to provide pandemic relief on an as-needed basis.

In the absence of legislation, the governor is not prohibited from using the pandemic response discretionary funds to create these programs on his own.