🔊 Listen to this

David Fetch of Fetch’s in Wyoming prepares more Kielbasa at the Kielbasa festival in Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH — Every year, proceeds from the annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival are donated to organizations and programs in the borough.

Even in 2020, when the annual event had to be canceled due to the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, Plymouth Alive still managed to support several groups in the town.

The 17th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, on Main Street.

2020 donations

• Plymouth Public Library, $1,200 for the Children’s Reading Program.

• $300 to each of the town’s three fire companies.

• $250 to the Plymouth Historical Society to help repair the Avondale Mine site that was vandalized.

• $250 to the Shawnee Cemetery Association.

• $250 to the Plymouth mini football organization.

• $250 to the Catherine McCauley House.

That’s $2,500 in donations to groups that could really use it.

And it’s typical of Plymouth Alive, which has made thousands of dollars in donations over the years to organizations that need financial help.

The Kielbasa Festival has raised funds to help all the organizations listed above and below, including the borough’s police department, 30 large wooden flower planters that were placed throughout the downtown and are filled seasonally, help for the town’s VFW and American Legion posts, new street signs, and much more.

Past donations

Here is how the Kielbasa Festival impacts Plymouth and organizations there:

• Purchased flowers and maintenance costs — $450 in 2018; $550 in 2019 (barrels along Main Street).

• Plymouth Public Library, funded the Summer Reading Program 2017, 2018 and 2019, $1,200 per year (2010 thru 2016, $1,000 per year was donated.)

• In 2019, donated $1,000 to Plymouth Public Library to assist with air conditioning system repairs.

• Shawnee Preservation 2019, $500 to use toward purchase of a shed to house equipment for Shawnee Cemetery.

• Plymouth Borough Police Department, 2018 purchased a new laptop for the police to assist with investigations.

• Donation to the Plymouth Shawnee Indians mini-football program, $1,000 for 2019 season.

• 2019 donation to Plymouth Revitalization Project, paid for printed materials for handout.

• Valley with a Heart, donation 2018 and 2019.

• Plymouth American Legion, 2018 and 2019, donation of $500 per year to help fund Thanksgiving dinner for the Veterans.

• The Wall That Heals 2019, purchased the posters and handouts printed for advertising.

• Purchased s new touchscreen laptop computer for voice-activated collar for Plymouth Police Department — $1,200.

• Purchased a $16,000 complete computer system with four work stations, server and maintenance package for Plymouth Police Department.

• 30 large wooden flower planters were placed throughout the downtown and will be filled seasonally, $1,340.

• Purchased a First Responder Ballistic Shield for the Plymouth Police Department, $1,600.

• Defibrillator purchased for Plymouth Police Department in partnership with Plymouth Rotary Club of Plymouth for use in police cruisers.

• Donation to the Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association toward their purchase of a new flagpole.

• $1,000 a year to the Plymouth Public Library to fund their Children Summer Reading Program for 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 — $7,000.

• Donations to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army for 2011 Flood Recovery Assistance program.

• Proceeds from a benefit held at Rox 52 in 2011 after the summer flood. All proceeds were divided among the three fire companies to help fund their recovery efforts.

• Purchased taser gun and cartridges for Plymouth Police Department to help strengthen their efforts in keeping our town safe.

• Purchased replacement taser cartridges for the Plymouth Police Department.

• Purchased a Breathalyzer for use by the Plymouth Police Department in their patrol cars.

•Purchased a Ballistic Shield for use by the Plymouth Police Department.

• $500 to the fund to assist in the training and care of “Una” K-9 Unit.

• Additional donation to each of the three Fire Companies in the borough.

• $500 donation to the Knights of Columbus for their annual coat drive.

• Donation to the Plymouth Rotary Lighting Fund.

• Donations to the other Plymouth organizations to support their events such as “Trunk or Treat” and Easter Egg Hunt.

• $500 donation to Valley with a Heart who assist Northeastern Pennsylvania terminally ill children 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 — $2,500.

• Donation $500 to American Legion, to assist the Plymouth Borough Parks & Recreation Board.

• Donated $1,000 to Plymouth Goodwill 2 Hose Company for the 2015 and 2016 “Feet on Fire” 5K.

• 2015-2016-2017 Main Street Flower Barrels-planting/maintenance by Banyar’s Greenhouse $1,100.

• Donated $500 to Plymouth Historical Society to help with expenses for the 150th Anniversary.

• Donated $1,200 to Plymouth Public Library to fund the children’s summer reading program 2017.

• Donated $500 to Nathan Gray Fundraiser.

• VFW Golf Tournament $500 sponsor & hole sponsor 2016, 2017. $1,000.

• Goodwill Hose Company No. 2 and VFW — $1,000 toward purchase of mobile BBQ grill used for fundraising.

• Purchased 16 22-gallon perforated green steel basket waste receptacles for downtown $3,500.

• Donated $500 to Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association towards purchase of new sign.

• Purchased 30 telephone pole Kielbasa Man banners for Main Street $4,500.

• Purchased 29 new street signs only on Main Street $1,400.

• Donated toward the grant for the John Mergo Community Park $3000.

• Donation to Plymouth Shawnee Indians Mini Football/Cheerleading 2015, $750; 2016 and 2017, $2,000.

• Donation to the Plymouth Public Library for stationery 2016 and 2018, $900.