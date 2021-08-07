🔊 Listen to this

Terry Womelsdorf, president of Plymouth Alive, and Jaynan Temerantz, vice chairperson, go over details at a meeting of the Kielbasa Festival planning committee. The annual festival is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, on Main Street in Plymouth Borough.

PLYMOUTH — At Wednesday night’s final meeting of the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival planning committee, anticipation filled the room.

With about 25 volunteers at the ready at the VFW Post 1425, Terry Womelsdorf, president of Plymouth Alive, and Jaynan Temerantz, vice chairperson, went over the to-do list item by item. Womelsdorf had his orange highlighter and he checked off each item after every discussion.

It was a smooth operating machine, and when the meeting ended, it was obvious that after nearly two years, the Kielbasa Festival is back in all its glory.

The 17th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, along Main Street in Plymouth Borough.

Banners have been hung across Main Street at both ends of town and Womelsdorf said he expects nearly 80 vendors to sign up, maybe even more.

The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“What’s really important that the people we have continuously contributed to in town, we will be able to make monetary donations again,” Womelsdorf said. “There are so many great organizations and programs that we support, and the Kielbasa Festival makes that happen.”

“You gotta cover all the bases,” he said. “There are a lot of preparations to get done for a festival this size.”

Womelsdorf said he and Temerantz prepare a laundry list that they follow at every weekly meeting leading up to the festival.

“That’s why we meet every week,” he said.

Annual parade

The annual parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Parade participants are to stage at 10 a.m. in the Family Dollar parking lot on West Main Street.

“The parade is back on,” Womelsdorf said. “The theme this year is ‘Thank You First Responders.’”

Earl Cunningham, a member of borough council and a longtime volunteer with the Elm Hill No. 3 Fire Co., is chairing the parade committee.

“We want to thank all the first responders — EMT’s, firemen, police officers, municipal workers, health care workers — who worked so hard throughout the pandemic,” Cunningham said. “They deserve to be honored.”

Womelsdorf said the Grand Marshal for the parade will be Ray “UPS Ray” Rondinella, who is known throughout town for making deliveries to homes and businesses.

“Everybody in town knows him,” Temerantz said. “He was always around throughout the pandemic, delivering to everybody. He’s a very friendly guy and he does a great job.”

Womelsdorf said more information about the parade, vendors and entertainment can be found on the Kielbasa Festival Facebook page.

Kielbasa Competition

Womelsdorf and Temerantz also announced that the annual Kielbasa Competition will now be a People’s Choice event. Instead of a crowd gathering at an indoor venue, Kielbasa Festival attendees will be able to vote for their favorite kielbasa.

“We will have signs on all the participating kielbasa vendors’ booths for people to fill out,” Womelsdorf said. “The ballots can be dropped off at boxes at the Plymouth Alive t-shirt tent located in front of the Sue Gryziec Bandshell in the center of town.”

Womelsdorf said the winners will be announced from the bandshell. Ballots must be dropped off by 4 p.m. on Saturday. The People’s Choice awards will be given to the best fresh and best smoked kielbasas.

Womelsdorf and Temerantz stressed that there will be only one vote allowed per person.

Live entertainment

Womelsdorf also noted that entertainment for the festival will be offered at two locations, but bands will only play at the Sue Gryziec Bandshell in town center. DJs and possibly duos will be featured at a venue in front of the Wyoming Valley West High School near Wadham Street.

“But we are happy to say that music will be offered on both ends of the town,” Womelsdorf said.

Entertainment schedule

Friday, Aug. 13

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Stevens Polka Band

4-6 p.m. — Shaky Ground, featuring Bob Gryziec

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Nobody’s Fool

9-11 p.m. — Shaken Eddie Money Tribute

Saturday, Aug. 14

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Flaxy Morgan

4-6 p.m. — Stanky & the Coalminers

6:30-8:30 p.m. — 3rd Degree

9-11 p.m. — Fair Warning Van Halen Tribute

Prince and Princess

The 2021 Kiebasa Prince and Princess were chosen at Wednesday night’s meeting. All entrants’ names were placed in sealed boxes and the winners were drawn.

Prince is Noah Bolesta, age 7, and Princess is Skyler Riscart, age 8.

They will be featured at the festival and in the annual parade.

Mayor Coughlin comments

Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin said Plymouth Alive and the Kielbasa Festival have the complete support of his office and the members of Borough Council.

“Everybody looks forward to the Kielbasa Festival and we support it 100 percent,” Coughlin said. “We invite everyone to come to town, enjoy the festival and support the vendors and businesses. The festival is always a good time and we look forward to it once again.”

The mayor said the borough police department will also be involved to assure the festival is incident-free. He said the town’s municipal workers will also be on-hand to help wherever needed.

“Every year we have a great crowd and everybody has fun,” Coughlin said. “And the food is great and there are plenty of other vendors for people to patronize, along with our downtown businesses.”