Back in the day there was a television show called “That Was the Week That Was” — a satirical comedy on BBC Television in 1962-1963 — that was hosted by David Frost.

The approaching week, for fans of the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival, can be called “This Is the Week That Is” — or “This Is the Week That Kielbasa Is.”

After nearly a year and a half of pandemic-itis, some of the events that we all look forward to are coming back. In addition to the Kielbasa Festival, there will be the Pittston Tomato Festival and we already celebrated the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival.

And we have seen farmers markets popping up everywhere and summer church and fire company bazaars are on the way. Not to mention other fine events such as outdoor and indoor concerts and much much more.

Of course, this nasty delta variant of the coronavirus is causing concern, especially among the unvaccinated population, Hopefully, we will get through this and “normalcy” will, in fact, return to our lives for good.

So back to this week.

The 17th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival will be held this weekend — Aug. 13 and 14 (Friday and Saturday) — after previously canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The festival has decided to bring back the annual Kielbasa Parade and the re-tooled Kielbasa Competition, along with the Kielbasa Prince and Princess Contest.

Terry Womelsdorf, president Plymouth Alive, and Jaynan Temerantz, vice chairperson, said vendors are registered and a good time will be had by all. In addition to delicious food served up and down Main Street, and live music in the center of town, and all sorts of crafts and fun for the kiddos, the Kielbasa Festival brings much more to the town.

The festival brings thousands of people together to walk Main Street, sample the food and crafts and to re-engage with friends and classmates they may not have seen in years — decades even. That’s the “secret ingredient” of the Kielbasa Festival — not the amount of garlic or the mixture of pork and beef — it’s the people, man.

And one more big part of the festival — the money raised that is infused back into the town to help in so many critical ways.

In 2020, when the festival had to be canceled due to the pandemic restrictions, I wasn’t the least bit surprised when Womelsdorf told me that Plymouth Alive managed to donate to several of the town’s organizations.

“We’ve taken some money out of our treasury and spread it through town,” Terry said.

• Plymouth Public Library, $1,200 for the Children’s Reading Program.

• $300 to each of the town’s three fire companies.

• $250 to the Plymouth Historical Society to help repair the Avondale Mine site that was vandalized.

• $250 to the Shawnee Cemetery Association.

• $250 to the Plymouth mini football organization.

• $250 to the Catherine McCauley House.

That’s $2,500 in donations to groups that could really use it.

And it’s typical of Plymouth Alive, which has made thousands of dollars in donations over the years to organizations that need financial help.

The Kielbasa Festival has raised funds to help all the organizations listed above and others, including the borough’s police department, 30 large wooden flower planters that were placed throughout the downtown and are filled seasonally, help for the town’s VFW and American Legion posts, new street signs and much more.

And as the aroma of garlic again emanates this weekend from Main Street in Plymouth throughout Wyoming Valley, remember the good that this festivals and others like it bring to a small town.

Kielbasa Man will again dance on Main Street. A Best Smoked and Best Fresh “Kielbasa King” will be crowned, as will the 2021 Kielbasa Prince and Princess.

And, as usual Plymouth Alive will again raise funds to help all those great community organizations that do such great work.

And a new T-shirt will be made, commemorating the 17th annual Kielbasa Festival that should have been held in 2020.

And friends will see friends and talk about those good old days. They will remember their hometown and talk and laugh as they tell those stories that have been embellished over the decades to become legendary tales.

I, for one, can’t wait.