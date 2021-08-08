🔊 Listen to this

Dustin Galli, a Mountain Top native, was randomly selected as the twelfth weekly winner in the TL Cares program.

Dustin, 30, is dad to two young children, 6 and 4, and works for a concrete construction company. He is a fairly recent subscriber to the Times Leader, but for a good reason. He said he used to go to the store to pick up the paper for his mom and family, but decided a few months ago to start home delivery.

Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

As part of the program, weekly winners receive $1,000 and then are able to choose an area charity or nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation from the Times Leader.

Dustin said he wanted to do something to help animals, so he has chosen Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge as his nonprofit.

According to its website, BCF is a no-kill organization. For the last 15 years Blue Chip’s mission has been to provide care, comfort, and safety to every single animal, and they have done so solely through the support of donations.

You can read a little more about Dustin below, and watch for more about him and his designated nonprofit later this week here in the Times Leader.

This week’s winner profile

Name: Dustin Galli

Hometown: Mountain Top

What do you like most about the Times Leader?

The housing section, the Sunday fliers — my mom and kids also look at them. My mom has been reading the paper as far as I can remember. She also reads the obituaries.

What did you think when you learned that you had won?

I thought that it was pretty amazing that I was chosen out of all those people.

What will you do with the $1,000?

We planned on going to Disney in the winter with my brother and his wife, and this helps out a lot. It’s something for the kids.