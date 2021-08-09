🔊 Listen to this

A state appellate court upheld the conviction and lengthy prison sentence for a Philadelphia man found guilty by a Luzerne County jury of robbing a Curry Donuts location in Wilkes-Barre.

Rodney Carroll, 46, challenged a decision by Judge David W. Lupas who allowed Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin to use evidence of a Pizza Hut robbery in Philadelphia during his January 2020 trial in Luzerne County.

Carroll, in his appeal with the state Superior Court, argued his confession to robbing the Pizza Hut on April 5, 2018, was prejudicial against him during his Luzerne County trial. Although Carroll gave Philadelphia police a video tape confession, he denied he robbed the Curry Donuts on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre on March 30, 2018.

Wilkes-Barre police detectives said Carroll parked a Ford Fusion in front of Curry Donuts and entered the business armed with a replica AR-15 rifle, instructing two employees (a male and a female) to empty cash registers and empty their pockets before telling them to lie face down on the floor, court records say.

During the robbery, court records say, Carroll told the employees to “hurry” or he would harm the “homeboy,” referring to the male employee.

Investigators discovered the Ford Fusion was a rental vehicle that had a global positioning device that tracked the vehicle. An analysis of the GPS showed the Ford was at Curry Donuts and days later at the Pizza Hut in Philadelphia.

Carroll claimed he was in Wilkes-Barre on March 30, 2018, but was on a date with a girlfriend.

A three-member panel of the Superior Court in a 13-page ruling Friday dismissed Carroll’s appeal.

The appellate court ruled Lupas correctly permitted McLaughlin to use evidence and Carroll’s confession of robbing the Pizza Hut in Philadelphia during his Luzerne County trial for the Curry Donut robbery.

“In this case, the robberies, which occurred just five days apart, were committed with the use of a replica AR-15 style rifle and the same silver Ford Fusion with a New Jersey license plate. Both the weapon and the vehicle were found at the scene of the Pizza Hut robbery where (Carroll) was taken into custody. Clearly, the facts of the Pizza Hut robbery had probative value to show (Carroll’s) modus operandi, common plan, and his identity as the robber of the Curry Donuts,” the Superior Court ruled.

The appellate court, in their ruling, stated Carroll selected the Pizza Hut and Curry Donuts due to limited customers, noting the Curry Donuts robbery occurred early evening, “At which a donut shop does not typically contain a large amount of customers and only contained two employees on the night of the robbery.”

Carroll was convicted of two counts of robbery, simple assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint and one count each of theft and terroristic threats by the Luzerne County jury. Lupas sentenced him Aug. 3 to 22-to-44 years in state prison.

Carroll’s criminal case in Philadelphia County remains open, according to online court records.