WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county death count is at 832.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,781 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,877 cases and 486 deaths; Monroe County has 15,313 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Monday confirmed there were 4,080 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported over Saturday, Sunday and Monday — an average of 1,360 per day — bringing the statewide total to 1,237,956.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.