LEHMAN TWP. — Route 11 in Lehman Township will be closed between the intersection of Route 415 to the intersection of Route 29 in three phases starting today.

Work began on the project July 26 — the second phase begins today, Monday, Aug. 9, through Wednesday, Aug. 11. The third phase will be Aug. 16-18.

Originally the project was set to begin in July and end in November 2021 with a lane restriction. PennDOT collaborated with the township, local businesses and community in order to complete the project over 9 days with less impact to the businesses and community.

Detours

For cars:

Route 415 North for 3.8 miles;

Turn right onto Church Road for .4 miles;

Turn left onto Outlet-Loyalville Road for 2.2 miles;

Make a slight left turn onto Hickory Tree Road and travel .9 miles;

Make a right turn onto Pine Tree Road and travel 390 feet;

Turn right onto Route 29 for 1.1 miles to Route 118.

For trucks:

Route 415 South for 1.6 miles;

Take the 2nd exit at the traffic circle for .6 miles;

Turn left onto Route 309 South and travel 8.2 miles;

Make a sharp left turn onto Route 29 for 5.7 miles;

Make a right turn to continue onto Route 29 for 7.9 miles to Route 118.

For more information

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting — www.511PA.com. 511PA — which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.