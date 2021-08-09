🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre is closed today due to a power outage, said county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo.

The outage occurred before 8 a.m.

Service was restored around 10 a.m., but Crocamo said it will take hours to reactivate computer systems and cool the building.

In an update to council shortly before 2 p.m., Crocamo said the outage was caused by an electrical problem in the basement cafe stove.

The stove was repaired, and the tripped circuit breakers in the building were reset, she said.

“However, internet service is still down. IT is in the process of restoring their equipment,” she wrote.

The Courthouse will be open Tuesday, she said.

The outage did not impact the nearby Courthouse Annex or Bernard C. Brominski Building, Crocamo said. Some courthouse court proceedings were moved to the Brominski Building, she said.

Most courthouse employees were instructed to work remotely if possible and be prepared to return to work if necessary, Crocamo said.