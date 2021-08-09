🔊 Listen to this

SPCA Humane Officer Lisa Devlin places a crated cat taken from an Andover Street residence on Monday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Humane officers with the Luzerne County SPCA investigating a strong urine odor removed more than a dozen cats with expectations to remove more from a residence on Andover Street.

City police were present as humane officers Wayne Harvey and Lisa Devlin removed cats placed in crates inside 298 Andover St. on Monday. At least three deceased cats were seen in plain view inside the home.

Harvey said humane officer Vickie VanGorder removed seven or eight cats from the house on Friday.

VanGorder obtained a search warrant signed by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on Friday to enter the house that was found to be the source of the urine odor in the neighborhood.

Harvey said the homeowner, whose name is listed on the search warrant, cooperated with humane officers and surrendered the cats.

“They did reach out, the female living here reached out to different organizations for help,” Harvey said.

It is too early to say if any animal cruelty to neglect offenses will be filed.

“That would be up to the investigating humane officer,” Harvey said, noting VanGorder is investigating.

Robert Holden, who lives nearby on Andover Street, said his children detected a strong odor of urine coming from the house last week. Holden said the city’s animal control officer was at the house including the city health department.

“There is never anything going on in the neighborhood. It’s quiet; seeing all the cop cars all over the place, it’s kinda nuts,” Holden said.

According to the search warrant, humane officers were notified by the city’s health department on July 29 about multiple cats and living conditions at the house.

VanGorder and the city’s animal control officer visited the house last Wednesday when they noticed an “overwhelming” odor. Seven cats were seen in the bay window that had urine and condensation, the search warrant says.

Neighbors told VanGorder last week, according to the search warrant, that the odor is unbearable when the temperature and humidity is high to the point they can’t sit outside.

The search warrant said the SPCA has received several complaints about the house.