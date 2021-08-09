🔊 Listen to this

HUNLOCK TWP. — A Hunlock Township man wanted since last week when a warrant was issued charging him with sexually assaulting a girl was arraigned Monday.

John Allan Stone, 36, of Sunset Lake Road, was charged by state police at Shickshinny with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

He was charged after DNA recovered from the girl’s body matched Stone’s DNA, according to court records.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Stone on Aug. 4. Stone was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

The girl reported the alleged assault Nov. 27 claiming Stone performed a lewd act on her. When she told her mother, she claimed her mother told her not to call police because her mother didn’t want Stone to go to jail, court records say.

The mother told state police, court records say, her daughter often makes up accusations of being raped. The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.