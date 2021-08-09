🔊 Listen to this

As Luzerne County’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise, its vaccination rate has inched upward, the latest state statistics show.

On Monday, 156,519 county residents were fully vaccinated, or approximately 55.2% of those eligible. That’s about 1,628 more residents since July 30.

“I’m glad the vaccination rate is going up and not remaining flat,” said county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo. “The message needs to get out that more people need to get vaccinated. That’s the only way we’ll overcome this.”

Crocamo is working with health care professionals and open to suggestions on how to reach the 44.8% of county residents not yet fully vaccinated.

She directed residents to the main page of the county’s website at luzernecounty.org, where a link has been posted to view the many local free vaccination options.

Citing the county’s rising cases, Crocamo recently imposed a mask mandate inside all county buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

“I’ve had multiple employees reach out to me thanking me for instituting the measure,” Crocamo said.

While the vaccines have been reported to be highly effective, it is still possible to contract the virus and pass it on to others, even when vaccinated.

These “breakthrough cases” among the vaccinated have occurred in Pennsylvania as in other states, a state Department of Health spokesperson said Monday. Figures are not yet available.

“We are working diligently to perform data matching to identify breakthrough cases in Pennsylvania,” the spokesperson said.

However, the state is emphasizing vaccination is the “greatest protection” available for residents.

Most people who are hospitalized or died from COVID-19 are unvaccinated, the state said. It pointed to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, report that 97% of those hospitalized and 99% of deaths involve the unvaccinated.

An average daily 19.3 county residents were hospitalized for the coronavirus last week, or 10 more than the average daily 9.3 hospitalized the week ending July 29, according to the state’s early warning dashboard.

There were 237 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county last week, or 101 more than the prior week’s 136 additional cases, said the dashboard update posted at www.health.pa.gov.

The county’s positivity rate, or the percentage of diagnostic tests yielding positive results, is now 7.4%, compared to 5% two weeks ago. At the state level, the positivity rate is currently 5.4%.

The number of hospitalized county residents on ventilators increased slightly, from 0.6 to 2.1, the dashboard said.

Hospital emergency room visits tied to coronavirus-like illnesses remained at 0.8%.

Finally, the number of cases per 100,000 residents, known as the incidence rate, rose from 42.8 to 74.7 over the two-week period. Statewide, the incidence rate is now 55.1.

Staff writer Bill O’Boyle contributed to this report.