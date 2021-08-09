Happy Together Tour first show at venue since COVID shutdown

The Cowsills, as seen from the 12th row from the Kirby Center, were the inspiration for the television show ‘The Partridge Family.’

WILKES-BARRE — With the Happy Together Tour taking the stage on Monday night, the F.M Kirby Center is officially back.

The concert, which brought together some of the biggest acts of the 1960s, was one of the first large concerts to take place at the concert venue since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bringing together the Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues and the Cowsills, the concert was a big draw for folks who grew up listening to music on AM radio.

And judging by the size of the crowd, people were excited to come out.

Cherish Francik was one of those fans, and it was fitting that she was there; her father named her after “Cherish,” a number one hit for The Association, who also charted with hits like “Windy,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary.” Francik explained how the name came about.

“My mother and father couldn’t agree who would name the girls and who would name the boys; my father chose girls and just really wanted ‘Cherish’ as a name,” Francik explained outside of the Kirby Center. “It was August 1966, the year they won the Grammy for it.”

Francik was there with friends Pam Slavinski and Sally Wilk, who said they were excited to be able to resume a bit of normal life and see a concert. The group said they got dinner at Rodano’s before the show, and it felt like pre-pandemic life.

“There aren’t even words,” Slavinski said of her excitement. “It feels like some normalcy for a change.”

Another group of friends, made up of Diane Quattrocchi, Paula Remington and Geri Curry, made the trip from Montrose to see the show.

“We love the old music,” Quattrocchi said.

“It’s a girl’s night out,” Curry agreed.

The group said this isn’t their first show at the Kirby Center, and they’re excited to be back.