Luzerne Borough police allege Joseph attempted to enter vehicles

LUZERNE — A woman from Luzerne is back in jail after being arrested on allegations she attempted to enter at least six vehicles Monday night.

Jacqueline Joseph, 27, of Miller Street, was seen by other people pulling door handles on vehicles while walking on Charles Street, according to court records.

A witness followed Joseph until a police officer arrived on scene. She was allegedly screaming and yelling while walking.

Joseph denied she attempted to enter vehicles telling the officer she was out for a walk trying to get to her boyfriend’s house, court records say.

After being taken into custody, police in court records say Joseph attempted to get out of the handcuffs.

Joseph was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on six counts of theft from a vehicle and a single count of disorderly conduct. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

Joseph was released from the correctional facility Saturday when she posted $10,000 bail through a bail bondsman related to her arrest by West Wyoming police on Aug. 2.

Police in West Wyoming arrested Joseph after she allegedly stole a Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck from Car Care Center. She allegedly told police she stole the vehicle because she, “Wanted the rush to steal a car.”

Joseph returned the Chevrolet to the garage where she was arrested.

As the officer transported Joseph to the West Wyoming Police Department, she told the officer to turn into an alley and offered to perform a lewd sex act to make the charges go away, court records say.

West Wyoming police charged Joseph with theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, loitering and prowling at night and bribery.