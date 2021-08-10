🔊 Listen to this

A bent eyebar prompted officials to indefinitely close the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge on Water Street, which links Pittston and West Pittston, county Engineer Lawrence Plesh said Tuesday.

The eyebar was under ongoing monitoring and warrants more in-depth inspection because it has become “more out of shape,” Plesh said.

Built in 1920, the 1,500-foot steel bridge over the Susquehanna River is owned by the county.

The state Department of Transportation has been studying the span to assess whether it should be replaced and the projected costs of options, Plesh said. Outside funding assistance would be needed because the county has no funds available for such a large-scale project, he said. That state study is not expected to be completed until December, he said.

For now, PennDOT has identified a specialist to examine the eyebar and determine if the bridge can safely reopen, Plesh said.

The bridge has long been deemed structurally deficient and carries a 20-ton weight limit, Plesh said. He had warned in 2017 the bridge was “towards the end of its life cycle” because the steel was “starting to deteriorate.”

Motorists are advised to use the nearby state-owned Fort Jenkins Bridge — which was built in 1926 and also links Pittston and West Pittston.

State transportation officials also have discussed the possibility of constructing a new bridge between the two spans as a replacement for both.

Plesh said the closure of Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge is an inconvenience to motorists, but “safety must come first.”

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo informed county council of the bridge closure last week.