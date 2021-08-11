🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – The Times Leader Media Group made its second $1,000 donation to Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge on Tuesday as part of the company’s TL Cares program.

Marge Bart, president and founder of Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge, accepted the donation on behalf of the nonprofit.

Blue Chip was selected to receive the donation by Dustin Galli, of Mountain Top, the most recent weekly $1,000 winner.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000.

On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky award winner to receive $25,000. For more information on the TL Cares program, go to timesleader.com/enter.

Blue Chip was also chosen by Marianne Bump, of Harding, to receive a $1,000 donation. Bump was the first $1,000 weekly TL Cares winner back in May.

Bart said that Blue Chip adopts out 600 dogs, 60 cats and 30 rabbits each year. She was “thrilled” to receive the second donation, adding that it came at time when it was badly needed.

Bart said that the refuge recently took in a rescued dog that was infected with Parvo, which spread to several other dogs at the farm.

“We currently have a $20,000 vet bill,” Bart said.

About Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge

Location: 974 Lockville Road, Dallas

Years in operation: 20

Mission: Blue Chip’s mission is to provide care, comfort, and safety to every single animal, and we have done so solely through the support of donations, according to its website.

To donate: More information on supporting Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge can be found at www.bcfanimalrefuge.org.