🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 39 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county death count is at 832.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,871 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,915 cases and 487 deaths; Monroe County has 15,379 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Wednesday confirmed there were 1,811 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,241,843.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30–Aug. 5, stood at 5.4%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.