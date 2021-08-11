🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township man in Luzerne County Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for stabbing two people blamed it on alcohol.

Sandy B. Parkhurst, 60, appeared before President Judge Michael T. Vough to apologize for stabbing James Nahf and Maria Maslar inside 23 Barr Lane in Hanover Township on Sept. 9, 2020.

Parkhurst said he was “drunk” when he stabbed the pair.

“You stabbed two people, then you stabbed yourself,” Vough said before sentencing Parkhurst to four years, six months to nine years in state prison on two counts of aggravated assault.

Parkhurst pleaded guilty to the charges June 16, the same day a jury was scheduled to be selected.

Prosecutors withdrew two counts each of simple assault and harassment against Parkhurst.

Hanover Township police in court records say Parkhurst stabbed Nahf in the abdomen and Maslar twice in the back.

Nahf fled the residence and sought help in the area of Lee Park Avenue and Division Street where he was found. Officers located Maslar at the Barr Lane residence where she collapsed.

As officers were tending to Maslar, a naked Parkhurst was spotted inside the residence holding a knife covered in blood, court records say.

Parkhurst was covered in blood and his intestines were exposed from a self-inflicted stab wound.