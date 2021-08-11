🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough warned an inmate he would be removed from his courtroom after loudly complaining about a lenient sentence.

Jaivon T. Sweeney, 27, last known address as 83 S. Empire Court, Wilkes-Barre, didn’t like Vough’s sentence of six-to-23 months in jail on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.

Sweeney was given breaks by Nanticoke police and prosecutors since his arrest in July 2019, after he jumped through the passenger window of his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into the Bartuska’s Furniture building at 147 E. Main St. on June 23, 2019.

Sweeney’s ex—girlfriend was entrapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by first responders. She and a female passenger suffered injuries in the intentional crash.

During court proceedings, police and prosecutors withdrew felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct against Sweeney until he pleaded guilty to the reckless endangerment charge.

Due to prior criminal convictions, Vough sentenced Sweeney to six-to-23 months at the county correctional facility, which resulted in several outburst by Sweeney in open court.

Vough said Sweeney’s prior convictions include robbery and aggravated assault.

Sweeney said his juvenile record should not had been used to calculate his sentence, claiming he was “shot” six times by state troopers.

A search of Sweeney’s claim returned a March 21, 2013, newspaper article from Berks County reporting he was shot by troopers with “bean bags” when he attacked three troopers during an arrest. The newspaper reported Sweeney was linked to a stabbing at a motel in West Reading.

After Sweeney loudly complained, Vough provided him time to speak with his attorney. Sweeney continued his outburst resulting in Vough warning him he would be removed if he continued.

Vough warned Sweeney his sentence was within the standard range but offered to give him a state prison sentence if he wasn’t happy with the six-to-23 months at the county correctional facility.

In an unrelated case, Sweeney is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct filed by Wilkes-Barre police after investigating a domestic disturbance involving another ex-girlfriend at 77 E. Market St. on June 5.

In that case, the woman claimed Sweeney sent her text messages threatening to kill her only later to invite himself to her room where he assaulted her, according to court records.

City police said Sweeney fought with officers when he was arrested.