WILKES-BARRE — A man formerly from Plymouth convicted by a Luzerne County jury earlier this year of sexually assaulting two girls is contesting a finding that he meets the criteria of a violent sexual predator.

Dylan Thomas Williams, 23, through his attorney, Frank McCabe, informed President Judge Michael T. Vough he plans to challenge an assessment by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

An evaluation by the SOAB determined Williams meets the definition as a violent sexual predator, which if designated by Vough, compels him to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle with state police.

Williams’ classification and sentencing hearing Wednesday was continued to allow McCabe to do his own analysis to challenge the SOAB’s findings.

After a two day trial, a jury convicted Williams on two counts of statutory sexual assault and one count of rape, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors. He was also convicted on two separate counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors involving the second victim.

Williams was arrested by Kingston police and county detectives in October 2019 when two girls, then ages 15 and 13, came forward claiming he sexually assaulted them in Pringle and Plymouth.

Both girls were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

After Williams was arrested and released on bail, he relocated to Barton, N.Y.

When he was convicted by the jury, Vough revoked his bail jailing him at the county correctional facility where he remains.

Deputy State Attorney General Rebecca A. Elo prosecuted.

Williams’ classification and sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.