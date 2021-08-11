Police: Shavertown resident held in connection with 2 house fires

KINGSTON TWP. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in relation to a pair of house fires that occurred over the weekend at residences no more than 50 feet from one another.

Kimberly Ann Morgan, 58, of Shavertown was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Wednesday and denied bail after being charged with a number of offenses related to the two house fires, which occurred on back-to-back nights over the weekend in Kingston Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

Responders were first called to the scene of 147 West Mount Airy St. around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, fire was observed on the rear of the structure extending toward the attic, with additional fire spotted on a nearby shed and a porch connected to the rear of the structure.

A fire marshal from the Pennsylvania State Police reported to the scene on Sunday morning to begin an investigation into the blaze.

The fire was determined to have started in the shed before spreading to the house, causing significant damage to both structures.

The marshal was able to rule out all accidental and natural potential causes, leading investigators to determine that the fire was deliberately caused.

Crews from the Shavertown Fire Department and Kingston Township Police Department were called out to another structure fire on Sunday night just before 10 p.m. at 84 Mary St. This second house was located roughly 50 feet from the Mount Airy Street residence that had been set ablaze the previous night.

The fire marshal commenced an investigation into this second structure fire, and determined there to be two points of origin, with burnt bits of paper towel found at each point that were determined to help accelerate the fire’s spread and growth.

Like the fire from Saturday night, this blaze was also determined to have been intentionally set.

The subsequent investigation started with an interview conducted by the state police fire marshal on Monday afternoon with the 911 caller from Saturday night’s fire.

The caller reported that, while walking his dog on Saturday night, he smelled what he believed to be burning wood.

At the sound of his dog barking, the caller noticed a woman running from the area of Mount Airy Street into a residence at 83 Mary St., entering through a basement sliding glass door. He noted that the woman seemed to be moving awkwardly.

A short time later, the caller noticed the smoke coming from the residence on Mount Airy Street and called 911.

On Monday evening a patrol officer noticed a woman walking along the side of 83 Mary St., walking awkwardly and carrying what appeared to be a white paper towel in her hand.

The officer was able to identify the woman as Kimberly Morgan, and asked if he could speak with her about the fires from the two previous nights.

Morgan asked the officer if she could go inside to retrieve her dog, and when she returned she was wearing a different jacket and a different hat.

She provided inconsistent statements to the officer about her whereabouts during the fires, and about why she had suddenly changed her jacket and hat.

When the officer asked Morgan to see the jacket she was wearing when he first spotted her, she advised him to get a warrant if he wanted to see it, according to the complaint.

Additional officers from Kingston Township observed a lighter in the grass along the path Morgan was believed to have traveled to access her rear door.

A warrant was served at the residence on Tuesday afternoon.

During the search, paper towels were taken from the residence. The paper towels had a specific pattern pressed into them, which matched the pattern on the paper towels retrieved at the scene of Sunday night’s fire.

An arrest warrant was requested and granted, and Morgan was taken into custody on Wednesday.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Brian J. Tupper on Wednesday afternoon and charged with 11 felony offenses in total related to the two house fires.

The charges include two counts of arson with danger of death or bodily injury, two counts of arson of an inhabited building or structure and one count of aggravated arson with a person present inside property — all first-level felony offenses.

Additional charged include multiple counts of reckless burning, two counts of criminal mischief with intent to damage property and a count of reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings.

Judge Tupper denied Morgan bail, citing her as a “threat to public safety” according to court documents.

Morgan’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.