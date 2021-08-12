🔊 Listen to this

NESCOPECK — Agents with the state Office of Attorney General arrested a man on charges of child pornography Tuesday.

Timothy Alexander Madara, 26, admitted he searched the internet using a keyword and downloaded children engaged in pornographic activity, according to court records.

Madara told agents he has not searched or viewed child pornography since September 2017, despite alleged evidence indicating his internet address was targeted in October 2020, court records say.

Madara was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Shickshinny on 30 counts of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Agents received information in October 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 21 files of suspected child pornography were downloaded.

Agents traced the download to an internet provider servicing to Madara’s residence on West Third Street in Nescopeck.

When agents executed a search warrant, Madara agreed to an interview.

Madara admitted he viewed pornography telling agents, “Yes,” because he is single and “why not,” the complaint says. He told agents he last viewed pornography a few hours before agents served the search warrant, the complaint says.

Madara claimed he had searched child pornography using a keyword but hadn’t viewed child pornography since September 2017.