HANOVER TWP. — A woman was arraigned on drug charges Wednesday morning after she was arrested during a Hanover Township Narcotics Unit drug operation late last month.

Kareema Hickson, 30, of Hanover Township was taken into custody on July 30 after officers from the Narcotics Unit, along with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, served a warrant on her Mark Drive residence.

According to a release posted to the Hanover Township Police Department’s Facebook page, the warrant was executed at around 9:30 a.m. the morning of July 30 at Hickson’s residence in the Marion Terrace Apartments complex.

Hickson was taken into custody after a search of her residence turned up 136 tablets of MDMA (also known as Ecstasy), five plastic bags of marijuana, digital scales and $1,660 in cash.

She was arraigned on Wednesday morning and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, along with two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and one count of use of drug paraphernalia.

Hickson was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to make bail set at 10% of $20,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18 in Luzerne County Central Court.