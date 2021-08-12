Christopher John Pepe allegedly spat blood at police

PLYMOUTH — A man suspected to be under the influence of methamphetamine repeatedly spat blood on police officers investigating a domestic dispute involving a knife Tuesday, court records say.

One officer suffered a leg injury while chasing Christopher John Pepe, 39, outside 126 Mras St. just before 2:30 p.m., police said.

According to court records:

Police responded to the residence and encountered a woman screaming and Pepe banging and punching walls on the second floor.

The woman told police Pepe was “high on meth” and was going crazy, knocking holes in the wall. She alleged Pepe brandished a large knife and threatened to “chop her to bits,” before he left the residence and went into a shed in the back yard.

Pepe returned to the residence, where police said he refused to exit.

Police in court records say Pepe continued to scream, yell and punched walls.

Pepe allegedly refused officers’ commands to stop and place his hands behind him.

During a struggle, Pepe fell to the ground and repeatedly spat blood on officers, court records say.

Pepe got up and attempted to run away when an officer struck his leg on an outside gas meter.

After Pepe was arrested, he continued to act unruly by thrashing his body against a fence and banged his head inside the cruiser.

Pepe was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of simple assault. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $65,000 bail.

Police retrieved the knife from the shed, court records say.