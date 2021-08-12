🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A West Wyoming man who admitted to driving an all-terrain vehicle while drunk and injuring a state police trooper during a struggle was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Wednesday.

Jeremy Tristan Johnson, 29, of Dennison Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to nine-to-18 months at the county correctional facility on charges of aggravated assault, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving under the influence. Johnson pleaded guilty to the charges June 15.

According to court records, two troopers patrolling Freeland spotted Johnson and another man operating separate ATVs near Freeland Park on June 1, 2020.

Johnson initiated a pursuit when troopers attempted to stop him.

Johnson drove at a high rate of speed on several streets and lost control of his ATV when he struck a cruiser.

Court records say Johnson fled on foot in a wooded area along Route 940.

A trooper tackled Johnson, who resisted arrest. The trooper suffered a fractured hand during the struggle with Johnson, court records say.

A bookbag in Johnson’s possession contained a grinder and a glass pipe with marijuana residue, according to court records.

Vough also ordered Johnson’s driver’s license to be suspended for one year. When his license is renewed, Johnson is required to operate a vehicle equipped with an interlock device for one year and pay a $2,500 fine.