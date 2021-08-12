🔊 Listen to this

LARKSVILLE — A woman was found dead at a residence on West State Street Wednesday night.

Police in Larksville and Plymouth responded to a residence for a reported domestic dispute finding the body of Yana Gutson, 25, at about 8:40 p.m.

State police at Wilkes-Barre reported troopers responded to assist police for an altercation between Gutson and Terry L. Campbell, 51, at 533 W. State St.

Campbell was arraigned early Thursday morning by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on an open count of criminal homicide. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

State police said Gutson died from multiple stab wounds. An autopsy is scheduled later today.

This is a developing story.